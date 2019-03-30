Sheriff: Elderly man kills wife, shoots self in attempted suicide in Scott Co.

SCOTT COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - Heartbreaking details are slowly emerging from Scott County.
County officials are investigating a shooting, after a man shot and killed his wife and then turned the gun on himself.
The shooting happened on J. Burnham Road around 6:45 Saturday morning.
According to the sheriff’s office, an 83-year-old man allegedly shot his bedridden 80-year-old wife.
Sheriff Mike Lee says he allegedly shot himself and was unsuccessfully in a suicide attempt. The sheriff’s office says he’s still alive and is currently listed in critical condition.
“There were at times concern from this couple who were a very good couple that they felt like that they might be burdens on their children financially and as well as time. But again we’re just trying to take that in the totality of the situation," said Lee.
The sheriff says three people were living in at the residence. The couple’s son was living at the home and helping take care of both parents. The mother needed “around the clock care,” according to the sheriff. Their other son would come in from Tupelo and also help the family.
“They knew that the elderly female that lived there, the 80-year-old that she was in bad condition, had multiple medical conditions," said Lee.
Scott County authorities spoke with the family and are still trying to figure out what led the shooting.
The sheriff’s department says it is ruling out a home invasion and have no other suspects in this shooting. They are now waiting on the 83-year-old man to recover to gain more information.
When police arrived they believed the man to be deceased, but then “noticed movement.” The ambulance arrived and then officials noticed him “becoming more conscious.” Due to his injuries he is unable to speak right now.
“We’re hoping that maybe through some form of being able to speak with him we would be able to find out exactly what happened to he and his wife," said Lee.
The sheriff’s office is not releasing the identities of the two gunshot victims at this time pending notification of the family.
The sheriff’s office will be releasing more information on Sunday.
