Woman accused of shooting her son

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A woman is charged with aggravated assault after police say she shot her own son Saturday.
Memphis police responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Gordon Street around 2:45 a.m.
When officers arrived, a witness told them Debra Hall and her son were involved in a verbal altercation.
The witness said Hall pulled a gun out from her purse and confronted him.
The gun then went off, striking her son.
He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
