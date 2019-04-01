April is Child Abuse Prevention Month

TATE COUNTY, MS (WMC) - The Centers for Disease Control reports more than 1,500 children died of child abuse in the country in 2013.
Multiple local and national hotlines are set up where you can report child abuse 24/7.
The transition of pictures showing little Albree as a healthy baby in Tate County, Mississippi, to that same baby being hooked up to breathing tubes in a Memphis hospital is hard and disturbing to see.
However, Albree's aunt, Amy Work, says she doesn't want to hide these pictures.
"I feel like it makes a difference. People at that point, especially with a baby, feel and see her hurt," said Work.
Court documents say Albree was abused by her caretakers.
She survived for several months in the care of Work, but died of her injuries late last year.
Work is now dedicated to keeping Albree's story alive and helping children who are being abused.
She is fulfilling this through Albree's Closet in Tate County.
It provides necessities to kids who were taken from their homes by the Department of Child Services.
"I can't bring Albree back, but the void she left in my heart and soul has sparked a passion to change the statistics and prevent other children from experiencing the pain and suffering she did," said Work.
The Memphis Child Advocacy Center reports 46 percent of child abuse and neglect fatalities involve children less than a year old.
Also, 33 percent involved children between one and three years old.
The Center is marking Child Abuse Prevention Month in April with a visible reminder that everyone can help prevent child abuse.
The Hernando DeSoto Bridge and Big River Crossing will light up blue Monday night from dusk until dawn. Blue is the chosen color of Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Later in April, the Center will raise the Children's Memorial Flag at City Hall.
On the Memphis Child Advocacy Center’s website there are several ways you can report child abuse across the Mid-South.
Work says if she teaches anyone anything, she wants it to be to report any signs of possible child abuse.
