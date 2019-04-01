Arkansas women more likely to be killed at work than women in any other state, study says

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Arkansas women are more likely to be killed at work than women in any other state.
Alarms.org gathered information from the Bureau of Labor Statistics including homicide statics from 2011 until 2017, and each state’s female working population to rank the states.
Top 5 states women are most likely to be murdered at work
- Arkansas
- South Carolina
- Nevada
- (tie) Tennessee and Florida
- (tie) Alabama and Wisconsin
Arkansas ranks first in the study, and saw five workplace homicides in 2012 - the highest number per year in their study.
The organization says 2013 is the only year Tennessee didn’t have any female workplace homicides.
The study also revealed that women were most likely to be killed while at work by a partner or family member.
