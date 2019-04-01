A cold start this morning

A frigid start with temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s in rural areas to mid 30s in the city of Memphis. A Freeze Warning is in place through 9 this morning. Frost is possible.
TODAY: Increasing clouds in the afternoon. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. High: 56
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Winds: NW 5 mph. Low 39.
TUESDAY: Morning clouds will give way to a mostly sunny sky with highs in the mid 60s. Overnight lows will be in the middle 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s with overnight lows in the 50s.
THURSDAY: Rain will move in Thursday with highs in the upper 60s with overnight lows in the 50s.
FRIDAY: We stay in the upper 60s with clouds early then afternoon sunshine. Lows will be in the lower 50s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: At this point the weekend looks warm with a partly cloudy sky Saturday. Afternoon highs on Saturday will climb into the low 70s with overnight lows in the 50s. Clouds will increase Sunday with a chance of rain and highs near 70.
