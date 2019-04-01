Disciplined MPD Officers had prior infractions before body found in van

Officer Lee Walker joined MPD in 1994. He was cited for being late to work several times and failing to show up over the years. He received 3 months suspension from the overtime list after he didn’t show up to work detail in 2006. In 2005, he violated the department’s punctuality policy after he was late to work six times over the course of three months. In 2004, dispatch called Walker 35 times before he acknowledged the call. In 2000, Walker and several other officers failed to show up to court. He case was related to a person charged with possession of a firearm on liquor selling premises. The case ended up getting dismissed because officers didn’t show up to court.