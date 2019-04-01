Gradually warming up this week

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - It has been a chilly start to the month of April. The good news is warmer weather will return to end the week, along with that warm up comes rain and storm chances.
It has been a cold start to April across the Mid-South. Partly cloudy skies will prevail today with afternoon highs climbing into the middle 50s this afternoon. Northeast winds around 5 to 10 mph will give us a bit of a chill in the air during the day. Tonight, we will see clouds thicken up, lows will stay in the upper 30s with northwest winds around 5 mph. After another chilly start tomorrow, we are looking at afternoon highs and overnight lows gradually warming to end the week.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. Winds: Northeast around 5 to 10 mph. High: 55.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Winds: Northwest 5 mph. Low: 38.
REMAINDER OF WEEK: Tuesday we are back to mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the middle 60s with overnight lows in the 40s. Mostly sunny skies prevail for Wednesday with afternoon highs back into the lower 70s with overnight lows in the 50s. The next cold front pushes across the region on Thursday. We are tracking showers and some storms as the front rolls into the region. Afternoon highs on Thursday will warm into the upper 60s with overnight lows in the 50s. Rain looks to linger into the overnight hours Thursday and early morning hours Friday. We clear the rain, but the clouds stick around for Friday. Afternoon highs Friday will warm into the upper 60s to lower 70s with overnight lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Saturday we are looking at partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s near 60 degrees. Sunday we will see a few showers as our next weather maker moves into the region. Afternoon highs will stay in the 70s to wrap up the weekend. Showers right now look to linger into the start of next week. Keep with WMC Action News 5 and the First Alert Weather Team for the latest.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
