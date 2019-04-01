Gradually warming up this week

REMAINDER OF WEEK: Tuesday we are back to mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the middle 60s with overnight lows in the 40s. Mostly sunny skies prevail for Wednesday with afternoon highs back into the lower 70s with overnight lows in the 50s. The next cold front pushes across the region on Thursday. We are tracking showers and some storms as the front rolls into the region. Afternoon highs on Thursday will warm into the upper 60s with overnight lows in the 50s. Rain looks to linger into the overnight hours Thursday and early morning hours Friday. We clear the rain, but the clouds stick around for Friday. Afternoon highs Friday will warm into the upper 60s to lower 70s with overnight lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.