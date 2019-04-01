Man found guilty of killing teen girl in 2016 drive-by shooting

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A Memphis man is facing at least 15 years in prison after being found guilty of a deadly 2016 drive-by shooting.
Prosecutors say Jocquez Parham, 20, drove up to the home near Overton Crossing in December 2016 and began shooting. Two victims were injured in the front yard. Bullets also flew into the house, hitting 18-year-old Rovenia Williams in the hip and killing her.
Several children, including a 7-day-old baby, and adults were also in the house but were not injured.
A jury found Parham guilty of second-degree murder, seven counts of attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.
Sentencing is scheduled later this month.
