Man sentenced to life in prison for deadly 2016 home invasion

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A suspect in a deadly home invasion was sentenced to life in prison Friday and a second suspect is awaiting trial.
Prosecutors say Juvonta Carpenter, 26, and Gerald Shields, 28, shot and killed Joe Fifer and Tamara Davis Jan. 9, 2016 while trying to rob the couple’s apartment near Shelby Drive and Tulane Road.
Prosecutors say the suspects knocked on the couple’s door and rushed inside when Fifer answered, then began shooting.
On Friday, a jury convicted Carpenter of two counts of premeditated first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree murder in perpetration of a robbery and aggravated robbery. He was automatically sentenced to life in prison for the murder counts.
Carpenter’s sentencing for the aggravated robbery charges is scheduled for April 30.
Shields is due in court later this month.
