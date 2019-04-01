3 Mid-South barber schools shut down after certification issues

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Three Mid-South barber schools have been shut down after certification issues with the Department of Education.
The Barber School’s three locations - two in Memphis and one in Jackson, TN - received notice that their certification would run out on March 31.
Around 17 staff members and 150 students are affected by the closing.
The owner of the school says the school was denied recertification from the Department of Education.
All financial aid has also been cut off, which is how most students pay to attend classes.
