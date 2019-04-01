Mosquito season underway early in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The rainy winter may have been unpleasant for us, and it’s allowing mosquitoes to flourish.
Nine crew members at Buzz Free Mosquitos have jam-packed days treating laws for the pesky insect. It's been that way for several weeks, even though the typical start of mosquito season doesn't begin until well into April.
“Mosquitoes are already out,” said General Manager Lee Haag. “We're getting calls all the time.”
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologists report in December, January and February, Memphis got more than 22 inches of rain, which is 8 inches above normal. In February alone, the city got 9 inches.
Standing water breeds mosquitoes, and mosquitoes can cause a range of dangerous conditions like Zika and West Nile.
“Yeah, we got a couple of phone calls in February,” Haag said.
Haag says his crews have been spraying lawns to keep the mosquito populations out, but he says property owners need to take care of a few things.
He says remove leaves you may still have on your lawn, especially wet and damp vegetation. Get rid of all standing water you may see it in bird baths, kids’ toys, planters and other areas on the property. Finally, clean your gutters.
While you may not be seeing of feeling mosquitoes now, be sure you think ahead about what you have coming up before calling to get a mosquito problem fixed.
“People have things coming up,” Haag said. “Parties and graduations and different things they’ll have in their yard. They’ll want to call and make sure they get on a schedule for us to come out and spray them.”
