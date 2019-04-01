MPD officers disciplined after body left in van had prior infractions

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - We’ve learned more about the nine Memphis police employees disciplined after the body of a murder victim was overlooked in the back of a van that sat in the city impound lot for weeks.
Nine MPD employees were disciplined, and MPD Director Mike Rallings has admitted his officers made mistakes in this case.
Monday, WMC5 looked at each of their files and learned several of them have been in trouble before.
Vehicle Storage Service Representative John Powell was terminated as a result of an investigation. In 2013, documents show Powell was given an oral reprimand after he placed a car in the wrong section of the police impound lot. Records show he was disciplined for something similar the month before. Back in 2012, Powell was given a five-day suspension after he violated department policy for looking at several pornography websites while at work.
Officer Thomas Ray was arrested in Fayette County back in 2012. He was accused of driving an ATV and having a gun while intoxicated. Records show the gun he had was his duty weapon. Ray was terminated back in 2013 but reinstated in 2016.
Officer Jeffrey Arthur violated policy after he was accused of being disrespectful and using profane language while at call involving a child in 2014.
In 2001, then Officer Lee Allison and his partner didn’t adequately check their squad car at the end of their shift, which lead to marijuana being found by the next officers.
Officer Lee Walker was cited for being late to work several times and failing to show up. Once he didn’t go to court and the case was dismissed. In 2004, dispatch called him 35 times before he acknowledged the call.
Officer David Wagner was cited for improperly using lights and sirens when responding to a call and caused more than $13,000 worth of damage to a squad car in 2014.
Sergeant Kevin Williams was charged with violating policy back in 2002 after he was accused to have made threats to a carriage officer.
All of the employees with the exception of Thomas Ray, Kevin Williams and John Powell have also received minor vehicle infractions.
Director Rallings said the internal investigation conducted by his department also prompted changes to the policy. He ordered a complete inventory of every vehicle at the impound lot.
