Names released after man kills wife, attempts suicide

SCOTT COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - We now know the names of the elderly couple involved in a murder and attempted suicide that happened early Saturday morning.
They are 83-year-old Thomas Gary Everett, who is currently in critical condition and his deceased wife, Linnie Maude Everett.
According to Scott County Sheriff, Mike Lee, a call came in around 6:45 Saturday morning that two people had been a shot at a residence on J. Burnham Rd.
“When deputies arrived they found Mr. Gary Everett and his wife Miss Linnie Everett had been shot. They were in close proximity to each other,” stated Sheriff lee.
Both of the Everett’s adult sons were in the home at the time.
“They were woken up by the loud noise from the shotgun blast and went and discovered that their parents had been shot,” he said.
According to Sheriff Lee, one of their sons lived at the home and was the primary caregiver. The second son had come over to help him.
When deputies arrived Mrs. Everett was already dead and Mr. Everett was critically injured.
“Family members had been talking about that they felt that because of Miss Linnie’s ongoing medical problems. They just felt that they were a burden on their family,” he said.
Mr. Everett was a retired Pelahatchie High School principal. Lawanda McGee was a student of his and remembers him fondly.
"It's hurtful that he would think that he was a burden to his family and he had to take his life."
No one will ever truly know what transpired Saturday morning but we do know one thing...
“There was no malice towards one another. Both Miss Linnie and Mr. Gary loved each other and they loved each other until the end,” Sheriff Lee added solemnly.
No charges will be filed.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.