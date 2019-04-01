Oxford High senior receives national recognition for artwork

OXFORD, MS (WMC) - At Oxford High School, senior Khyan Freelon is known as an artistic genius, and now he’s getting recognized nationally for his work.
"It was great, I was so excited about it,” Freelon said.
Freelon was recently named a National Medalist, one of the most prestigious art awards in the country, for a charcoal drawing with a deeper meaning behind it.
"This is about my great-grandfather,” Freelon said.
Freelon’s great-grandfather Leroy Daniels turns 90 next month and suffers from Alzheimer’s.
"The wrinkles in his face, it signifies all the years that he’s lived and his past and how it kind of shows up into his everyday emotions,” Freelon said.
Amazingly, this is the second time Freelon has been named National Medalist. He won last year with this drawing titled “I Too Am America.”
Freelon's art teachers are blown away with his work.
“It’s mind-blowing,” said Oxford High AP Art Teacher Stephen Strauss. “I think to myself, I wonder if DaVinci was like this at his age?”
Freelon only started taking art seriously a couple years ago. He has started a successful business called KhyArt Productions.
"I have like a lot of private commissions and I have about 80 to 90 requests,” Freelon said.
Freelon hopes to get an Art degree from North Texas University and someday become a professional artist. Most importantly, he hopes his great-grandfather, who’s currently in the hospital after surgery, remembers one thing.
"That I do love him and that he keeps fighting,” Freelon said.
Freelon is raising money for his trip to New York City to accept the National Medalist award in June at Carnegie Hall.
