Superintendents speak out against Governor Bill Lee’s voucher proposal

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - US Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos was in Tennessee on Monday, as Governor Bill Lee continues to push a controversial voucher plan that could put public money in the hands of private schools.
Lee’s plan as proposed would impact five school districts with the lowest performance in the state. That includes Shelby County Schools. The number would grow to six if you include the state-run Achievement School District in the count.
But Monday, two municipal school superintendents said they think it would only be a matter of time before the program grew and affected all public schools.
“We don’t think this is good for kids,” said Dr. Ted Horrell, Superintendent of Lakeland School System.
Horrell, along with Jason Manuel, Superintendent of Germantown Municipal Schools, both said Monday Governor Lee’s voucher proposal is a bad idea.
“It’s not a fair playing field,” said Manuel.
The Education Savings Accounts would facilitate the use of public funds to pay for students transferring to private schools. Horrell and Manuel said private schools are unregulated and lack the numerous accountability measures their public districts must operate with in order to receive taxpayer funds.
“That’s what we want do is, give every kid an opportunity for a high-quality education in Tennessee,” Lee said Monday.
Lee was joined by US Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos at a charter school in Nashville on Monday. DeVos said she asked to come visit as Lee’s school choice proposal is making its way through the General Assembly. Lee contends it will lift up the quality of education throughout the state and not harm individual districts.
“I’m really cheering the governor and all the legislators on,” said DeVos.
But Horrell and Manuel told WMC Action News 5 if lawmakers green light the governor’s plan this session, it opens a Pandora’s box and will lead to expanded voucher programs and less money coming back to their districts.
“I think parents that are counting on the public school system in Tennessee, like the vast majority of parents are, should be concerned,” said Horrell.
“This is about children. Not about systems,” Lee said.
Lee is also pushing for a charter commission that could overrule a local school board who denies a charter the right to operate in that district.
“You’re taking power away from communities,” said Manuel, “You’re taking authority away from people who voted those people in office.”
WMC Action News 5 political analyst Michael Nelson said the ESA proposal and school choice is the first issue Lee has staked his mandate on since taking office in January.
“It’s a high-stakes political battle as well as a high-stakes educational battle,” said Nelson.
Though it appears Shelby County Schools would be significantly affected by the proposal, Monday the district did not want to comment.
“We respect the ongoing discussions regarding school choice. However, the district does not have a statement concerning the pending legislation,” a spokesperson write in response to an email.
Arlington Community Schools Superintendent Tammy Mason released this statement Monday in response to the voucher bill.
