Superintendents speak out against Governor Bill Lee’s voucher proposal

The Education Savings Account (voucher) bill is an unprecedented overhaul of education in Tennessee, yet lawmakers are pushing it through so quickly without it being properly vetted and discussed. This bill, in my opinion, isn’t really about school choice, as Shelby County, for example, has more school choice options than ever before. Proponents of this bill say it will help students in the bottom 10% of schools, yet it goes far beyond that and will affect entire districts. There’s also limited accountability in this bill compared to the level of scrutiny we public schools face. Private schools, with little oversight, won’t have to answer to the Tennessee Department of Education like public schools do. I believe the true goal of this bill is to expand vouchers to all schools and students in Tennessee in future years, therefore diverting public education dollars to private institutions.

Arlington Community Schools Superintendent Tammy Mason