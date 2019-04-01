Suspect dies while in Southaven PD custody after suffering medical issue

SOUTHAVEN, MS (WMC) - Southaven Police Department confirms a suspect died after being taken into custody over the weekend.
On Saturday, March 30 around 2:19 a.m., SPD officers saw a vehicle on I-55 southbound about a mile south of Church Road. Police said the vehicle was parked near the center median and was partially blocking the roadway.
Officers stopped to check on the driver and offer assistance. While trying to help, the officers determined that the subject may be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol and asked him to step out of the vehicle.
At that point, police said the subject refused to get out of the vehicle and comply with the officers and became combative and a struggle ensued with the officers.
Officers then noticed the driver begin to suffer from some type of medical emergency and then became unresponsive. The officers immediately requested an ambulance and began to render first aid.
The ambulance arrived and transported the driver to Baptist Desoto Emergency Room while continuing resuscitation efforts. After admission to the emergency room, all efforts to resuscitate him failed. He was pronounced deceased by the E. R. doctor.
This investigation is still active, and no more information will be released at this time.
