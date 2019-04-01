There’s a reason why you can’t eat just one potato chip, researchers say

(CNN) - If you’ve ever found yourself staring at an empty bag of cookies you just devoured. You’re not alone.
Your brain is wired to eat that cookie and the next 10.
“Betcha can’t eat just one!”
We’ve all heard the saying made famous by Lay’s Potato Chips.
And at some point, accepted the challenge and failed... Miserably.
But don't beat yourself up.
According to Dr. Darria Long Gillespie sugar, salt, and fat bypass our normal fullness mechanisms... Which is why you can eat all those delicious cookies and savory chips without really feeling stuffed.
And food manufacturers spend millions trying to find the perfect sugar- salt- fat ratio to keep you wanting more.
Here are a few tips to cut those cravings.
• Reduce the hidden sugars in your diet.
Best way to do that is to read the first five items in the ingredients list to see if there's any added sugars or sucrose.
• Embrace new flavors... Like sour, bitter, and umami.
You'll notice salty cravings will start to diminish.
• Maintain portion control.
Instead of eating those chips right out of the bag, portion your snacks to resist overeating.
