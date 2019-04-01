Tinder introducing height verification tool

(CNN) - The dating-app ‘Tinder’ could be introducing a new tool to verify your height.
Some people think it’s all a big April fools’ joke, but the tech company tweeted the announcement Friday, saying the ‘height verification badge,’ will bring honesty back to dating.
How it works:
- Users input their true, accurate height, along with a screenshot of them standing next to any kind of commercial building.
- Tinder will then do some verifying, and if users are telling the truth, they’ll get a ‘Height Verified’ badge displayed on their profile.
Tinder says height verification is quote, “the thing you never asked for, but definitely always wanted.”
50 million people worldwide are estimated to be on Tinder.
Tinder says the tool will launch soon but did not give an exact date.
