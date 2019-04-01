Trial begins for 18-year-old mother killed celebrating upcoming graduation

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The trial for the man accused of killing a young mother in 2016 is underway.
Myneshia Johnson was shot downtown while celebrating her upcoming high school graduation.
Kwasi Corbin is facing several felony charges, including first-degree murder.
Jury selection began a little after noon on Monday, nearly three years after Johnson’s shooting death.
Johnson was a mother to a 1-year-old son. She was one week away from graduating high school, and the 18-year-old dreamed of becoming a nurse.
That dream ended on May 22, 2016 when Johnson was shot and killed at the corner of Peabody Place and Second Street in Downtown Memphis when someone opened fire in a crowd.
“My baby... why?” said mother Terri Johnson. “She never done no wrong to nobody. Why my baby?”
After a brief car chase, police arrested then 19-year-old Corbin and charged him with Johnson’s death.
Corbin had three active warrants in Shelby County and charges against him in Southaven when he was arrested for the shooting death of Johnson. Police said he admitted to shooting into the crowd with an assault rifle.
“The dude rolled the window down and smiled at them,” Terri said. “By the time they even walk off he just started shooting in the crowd.”
Out with her cousin for a night celebrating her upcoming graduation, Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.
“They just left my baby on the sidewalk,” Terri said. “They do nothing for my baby. They just left her laying there. Whoever took my baby left a 1-year-old behind.”
Johnson’s family was in court briefly on Monday. They said they are taking things day by day.
We’ll have more on the News at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.