Another cold night ahead

THIS WEEK: Clouds will move out by early morning but temperatures will be cold to start the day. Sunshine will prevail tomorrow along with slightly below average temperatures. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs near 70 and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Thursday will be cloudy with rain and highs in the mid 60s with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs near 70 and lows in the lower 50s.