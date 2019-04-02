Another cold night ahead

Cold air remains in place for one more night and then warmer temperatures return for the rest of the week.
TONIGHT: Decreasing Clouds WIND: W 5 LOW: 38
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny WIND: W 5-10 HIGH: 65
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear WIND: S 5 LOW: 45
THIS WEEK: Clouds will move out by early morning but temperatures will be cold to start the day. Sunshine will prevail tomorrow along with slightly below average temperatures. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs near 70 and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Thursday will be cloudy with rain and highs in the mid 60s with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs near 70 and lows in the lower 50s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs again in the mid 70s along with lows in the upper 50s.
