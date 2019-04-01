Arkansas native goes into battle on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

LITTLE ROCK, AR (NBC/KAIT) -An Arkansas resident is going into battle on NBC’s The Voice.
LB Crew is from El Dorado, Arkansas and now lives in Little Rock.
He grew up singing in church with his family and found he loved being in the spotlight during a pep rally his freshman year of high school.
Crew moved to Little Rock in 2014 hoping to attract a larger audience for his band.
He works at a tractor company to pay the bills but hopes this exposure will be his big break to focus on his music full time.
Crew got a spot on Team Adam will go up against Ciera Dumas for his first battle round.
The Voice airs at 7:00 p.m. on KAIT NBC on Monday nights.
