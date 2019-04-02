Compensation study reveals MPD, MFD pay disparities compared to peer cities

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - New numbers from a city compensation study show some of the most senior members of MPD and MFD are underpaid compared to their peers in other cities.
The release of the report comes as Mayor Jim Strickland has signaled he will offer police and fire a 3 percent raise in his upcoming budget, but negotiating groups for each have said that’s not enough.
WMC Action News 5 obtained the January 2019 report through an open records request filed with the city of Memphis. The figures show pay disparities are prevalent within the Memphis Police Department and Memphis Fire Department when compared to peer cities.
“This is not just us grasping with living in a vacuum. This is us looking at real numbers and saying what’s fair and equitable,” said John Covington, Chief Negotiator with the Memphis Police Association.
The city’s survey, developed by Lockton Companies, was dependent upon employee responses.
While recruits and those with two to five years of Memphis Police service are paid above the competitive market rate, or 50th percentile, the survey indicates many officers are not, with officers from six to more than fifteen years paid anywhere from 5.2 percent to 8.4 percent below the middle. MPD Lieutenants are paid 17.7 percent below market rate – and detectives are 16.3 percent below.
“It’s pretty shocking the disparity between the numbers, what we make, what’s made nationally, and what’s made here locally,” said Covington.
Memphis City Council member Worth Morgan said he supports a three percent raise Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland has earmarked for police officers.
“Memphis, I don’t think we should be in the middle of our peer cities. We have a harder job here than we think,” said Morgan.
Strickland announced the proposed 3 percent raise for public safety employees, both police and fire, last month. It angered their respective associations who said they were still at the negotiating table.
The city’s report showed fire recruits are paid 14.6 percent below the average market rate. Privates, or firefighters, are paid 1.4 percent within the rate. But drivers are paid 8.8 percent below and and lieutenants 11.4 percent below.
Council member Martavius Jones is chair of the budget committee and said he wants to look at employee compensation as a whole and not relegated to specific groups.
“I think we need to bring it up to be competitive, but I don’t think we should favor one group of people versus another group of people,” said Jones.
Mayor Jim Strickland’s office released a comment Tuesday afternoon in response to our inquiry.
“The market study is something that we commission and share with the associations,” wrote Ursula Madden, Chief Communications Officer for the city of Memphis, “The proposed increase for police and fire is what we can afford. Do we wish we could do more—absolutely. But we only have so much money.”
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland is expected to present his budget to the Memphis City Council on April 16, who will ultimately have the final say on which city employees get raises.
