Conley nominated for sportsmanship, teammate awards

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Point Guard Mike Conley was named a finalist for not one, but two of the Association’s top awards--the NBA Sportsmanship Award, and the Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year honor.
The Sportsmanship Award honors a player who best represents the ideals of sportsmanship on the court.
The Teammate of the Year Award recognizes the NBA player deemed best teammate based on selfless play, on- and off-court leadership as a mentor and role model to other NBA players, and his commitment and dedication to his team.
Conley has spent his entire 12-year professional career in Memphis. He’s won the Sportsmanship Award twice, in 2014 and 2016.
