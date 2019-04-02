Future of AAF remains up in air

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Could this be the final week of the Alliance of American Football?
League Majority Owner Tom Dundon said we could find out as early as Tuesday if he folds the fledgling spring football operation.
The AAF just completed Week 7 of a planned 10 Week campaign, but Dundon told Sports Business Journal if the League can’t get some agreement from the NFL Players Association to use practice squad or back of Roster NFL players, there’s, “a real possibility the league will close its doors.”
The Memphis Express has a game scheduled at San Antonio this Saturday.
