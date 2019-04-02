‘Innocent bystander’ shot in Tunica dies, second suspect turns himself in

TUNICA, MS (WMC) - The Tunica County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon.
Police were called to the scene on Nellie Johnson Road just after 3:30 p.m.
The 26-year-old victim was airlifted to hospital in Memphis after being critically injured. Monday, officials confirmed the victim had died.
Police say she was an “innocent bystander” and was driving home when the shooting occurred.
Police arrested 22-year-old Anfernee Harris in connection to the crime. He is charged with aggravated assault.
At about 6:30 p.m., 18-year-old Dontarrius Hibbler turned himself in.
Aggravated assault charges will be upgraded to homicide charges, and he is scheduled for an initial appearance Tuesday in Tunica Justice Court around noon.
Anyone with any information on this crime is encouraged to contact the Tunica Sheriff’s office.
