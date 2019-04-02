Justin Timberlake adds Memphis spin on New Levi Collection

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - It’s no bluff that Justin Timberlake is dedicating his newest Levi collection to his hometown.
The star just released his second lineup “Fresh Leaves" on April 1. The 12-piece lineup will feature trucker/hoodie hybrids, graphic tees, and the new 502 Taper jeans.
T-shirts and hoodies will reference places such as the Zippin Pippin rollercoaster in the old East End Park, Skateland roller rink, the Arcade restaurant and more.
Prices range from $48 to $148 for shirts and hoodies, and are available in stores and on Levi.com.
