5k aims to raise money for pancreatic cancer research

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Pancreatic cancer is one of the deadliest cancers out there. Its survival rate is less than 10 percent.
“It is the deadliest cancer that we have. The hardest to treat and the hardest to find,” Kathryn Gibert Craig, a pancreatic cancer survivor who works for the Kosten Foundation, said.
This Sunday, April 7, about 2,000 people are expected to take part on the “Kick It” 5K at Shelby Farms Park benefiting the Memphis-based Kosten Foundation.
It has raised nearly $2 million for research happening right here in Memphis.
“We don’t have a detection method yet, but there is research going on everywhere around the world but we have a wonderful team in Memphis at the UT Health Science Center,” Craig said.
You can sign up for the 5K this Sunday 1pm at Shelby Farms Park by clicking here.
