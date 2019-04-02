MLGW creates advisory committee to study leaving TVA

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - MLGW plans to form an advisory committee as the utility begins studying getting its power from a source other than the Tennessee Valley Authority.
Multiple studies have suggested MLGW could save money by getting electricity from elsewhere.
MLGW said Tuesday it will use a panel convened by the utility and the mayor's office to help.
“They'll be vital in this process,” said MLGW President and CEO J.T. Young. “They'll play a critical role I believe in providing input to us along the way.” Tuesday,
Young told Memphis City Council members an advisory committee of community, business, and government leaders will be put together in the next two weeks. That committee will provide input as MLGW launches an Integrated Resource Plan to examine the feasibility of other power providers along with TVA.
"TVA has been good to us,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland. “There is no doubt. But there are potential savings out there.”
Last month, Mayor Strickland said the utility needs to look at all its options. The most recent study put the estimated savings at $240 million on the low end.
The potential savings were a frequent topic among Memphis City Council members – who recently declined to raise electric and gas rates, despite repeated requests from MLGW.
Last week Memphis City Council members Patrice Robinson, Martavius Jones, and Worth Morgan traveled to Chattanooga to meet with TVA leadership to learn more about TVA's operations and how they keep the lights on in Memphis.
“TVA was extremely impressive in being able to present everything it takes on their side of things to be the most efficient power provider, one of them in the country,” Morgan said.
We anticipate knowing who is on that advisory committee in two weeks.
Young says the entire process is not quick and should last for many months.
