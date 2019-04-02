MS, AR among most stressed states in U.S.

(WMC) - With April being Stress Awareness Month and millennials reporting the highest average stress levels of any generation, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2019’s Most & Least Stressed States.
Mississippi was ranked the 2nd most stressed, and Arkansas was ranked the 3rd most stressed.
To determine the states with the highest stress levels, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 40 key metrics. The categories ranged from average hours worked per week to personal bankruptcy rate to share of adults getting adequate sleep.
Most Stressed States
- Louisiana
- Mississippi
- Arkansas
- Kentucky
- West Virginia
- New Mexico
- Alabama
- Nevada
- Alaska
- Oklahoma
Key Stats
Hawaii has the lowest unemployment rate, 2.4 percent, which is 2.8 times lower than in Alaska, the highest at 6.6 percent.
New Hampshire has the lowest share of the population living in poverty, 8.1 percent, which is 2.7 times lower than in Mississippi, the highest at 21.5 percent.
Utah has the lowest separation & divorce rate, 15.88 percent, which is 1.6 times lower than in Nevada, the highest at 26.19 percent.
Minnesota has the lowest share of adults in fair or poor health, 12.17 percent, which is two times lower than in Mississippi, the highest at 24.03 percent.
Vermont has the most psychologists per 100,000 residents, 73.64, which is 4.9 times more than in Mississippi, the fewest at 15.07.
To read the full report and see where other states rank, click here.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.