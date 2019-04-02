Opening statements begin in trial for young mother killed Downtown

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Opening statements in the trial for a young mother killed days before her graduation will begin Tuesday.
Myneshia Johnson,18, was shot downtown while celebrating her upcoming high school graduation.
Kwasi Corbin allegedly shot and killed Johnson at the corner of Peabody Place and Second Street in Downtown Memphis when someone opened fire in a crowd.
Corbin is facing several felony charges, including first-degree murder.
A jury was seated in the case Monday evening.
WMC Action News 5′s Jessica Holley will being following the trial throughout the day.
