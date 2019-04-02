Riskiest places to use a debit card

(CNN) - Be careful where you swipe your debit card! The risk of fraud is everywhere, but experts say certain places are more dangerous than others.
Here are the top four places to avoid:
- Outdoor ATMs. Bankrate says thieves can easily get a hold of your bank card information by running it through a skimming machine installed over the real card reader. Instead, experts recommend using an ATM inside a retail outlet.
- Gas stations. Bankrate experts say they’re are danger zone because they are less secure and transactions require very little supervision.
- Online purchases. Bankrate says there is potential for hacking at many points during a transaction.
- Bars and restaurants. Just think about it -- You give your card to the server and the card is out of your hands and out of your control. You have no way of knowing whether your card’s information was copied while it was gone. Safeguarding your payment information means staying alert at all times.
