Tigers’ Martin, Davenport to play in 3X3 tournament

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A pair of former Memphis Tigers, Jeremiah Martin and Kyvon Davenport, will play in the Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship this coming weekend during the Final Four in Minneapolis.
The tourney is made up of all-star teams of college seniors, representing all 32 Division I conferences.
The teams will compete for a $150,000 prize pool, with the champions taking home $100,000.
Additionally, the winners earn the right to compete in the USA Basketball 3x3 Open National Championship later this spring.
