Traffic flowing again after shots fired on I-40

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating after shots were fired on the interstate.
The victim told police he was traveling on I-40 near Jackson Avenue when suspects in a black Nissan, possibly an Altima, fired shots at their vehicle Tuesday afternoon.
No one was shot, but a woman received injuries from broken glass. She is expected to be OK.
Traffic was at a standstill on I-40 near Jackson Avenue but is now flowing again.
The passengers told police the person who shot at them apparently felt like they cut him off and fired one shot at their vehicle.
The male suspect was wearing a white shirt and black ball cap.
WMC Action News 5 has a crew on the scene working to learn more details.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.