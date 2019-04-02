Warming Trend & Tracking Rain Thursday

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -After a cold start, temperatures will start to feel more seasonable. Most areas will see plenty of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds will be west at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: A few clouds. Not as cold. Winds: SW 5 mph. Low 45.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s with overnight lows in the mid 50s.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid 50s.
THE REST OF THE WEEK: On Thursday a cold front will approach and rain will be likley along with a few storms by Thursday afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 60s with overnight lows in the 50s. Rain totals will be around a half an inch. On Friday it will be dry and warm with highs near 70 with clouds early then afternoon sunshine. Lows will be in the lower 50s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: At this point the weekend looks warm with a partly cloudy sky Saturday. Afternoon highs on Saturday will climb into the mid 70s with overnight lows in the 50s to near 60. Clouds will increase Sunday with a chance of rain and highs in the low to mid 70s. Rain may linger into Monday.
