‘We can’t live in fear’: Neighbor describes fatal Olive Branch shooting

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Three people are in the Shelby County Jail, charged in the Monday night shooting death of two young men in Olive Branch.
Neighbors put up a memorial to honor the two victims who died after a chaotic scene in an Olive Branch neighborhood Monday night.
"It was just a tragedy to lose two young men,” said neighbor Sara Smith.
Police say what started as a fist fight turned into something worse.
"When I heard those shots, I broke and ran to my bedroom because I was sitting in my kitchen,” Smith said.
Chavez Aldridge, 17, and 20-year-old Rodney Clark, 20, were killed in the shooting. Early Tuesday morning, police found one suspect’s car at a Memphis apartment complex. A short time later, they arrested 18-year-old Darius Wayne, 30-year-old Kalani Tiapula, and 19-year-old Az-Hakim Oliver.
Police didn’t say why the suspects targeted the victims but said they were acquainted. Investigators are now looking into whether the shooting was gang-related.
"No matter what goes on, these are young kids and they have parents and we need to pray for the families,” said Olive Branch Police Chief Don Gammage.
Smith says one of the victims, Chavez, lived next door.
“I watched him grow up from a little boy,” Smith said. “He was a nice young man.”
While the loss is hard, she says her neighborhood can’t live in fear.
"Life still have to go on regardless,” Smith said. “We still have to go on and we can't live life in fear, because God don't want us to live our life in fear."
All three suspects are charged with murder. Their bonds have been set at just under $1 million.
The suspects remain at the Shelby County Jail, awaiting extradition to Mississippi. They’re scheduled to make their first court appearance Wednesday morning.
