A wonderful Wednesday but more rain on the way

A warm southerly flow will allow temperatures to climb tomorrow but bring more moisture into the area ahead of our next storm system Thursday.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear WIND: S 5 LOW: 45
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy WIND: S 5-10 HIGH: 72
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy WIND: SE 10 LOW: 55
THIS WEEK: A cool night will be followed by a day of gradually increasing clouds and warmer temperatures tomorrow. Thursday will be cloudy with rain and possibly a few strong to severe thunderstorms. High temperatures will reach the mid 60s with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Friday will become partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 70 and overnight lows in the mid 50s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain late along with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Sunday will be cloudy with periods of rain and highs again in the mid 70s along with lows in the lower 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early and highs in the lower 70s with lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs near 70.
