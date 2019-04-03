Arkansas men arrested for testing bulletproof vest on each other

BENTON COUNTY, AR (WMC via KNWA) - Two Arkansas men were arrested after taking turns shooting each other with a bulletproof vest on, according to an affidavit obtained by NBC affiliate KNWA.
Charles Ferris, 50, and Christopher Hicks, 36, were charged with aggravated assault.
Benton County Sheriff's deputies showed up at the hospital to talk to to Ferris, who told them a false story. Ferris told them he lied because he did not want to get Hicks in trouble, according to the affidavit.
Ferris then told police he and Hicks had been drinking on the deck and he wanted Hicks to shoot him with the best on.
After being shot, Hicks put the vest on, and Ferris "unloaded the clip into Hick's back," according to the police report.
Luckily, the vest worked. No bullets penetrated it, but both men were left with minor injuries.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.