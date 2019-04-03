Attorneys: More victims to come forward against gynecologist accused of sexual assault

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A press conference was held Wednesday regarding a Mid-South obstetrician-gynecologist accused of sexually assaulting his patients.
Dr. Gregory Norwood of DeSoto County was indicted on at least 12 counts of sexual battery in March.
At Wednesday’s press conference, attorneys Murray Wells and Aaron Neglia claimed more victims will come forward, and their office alone has more victims not named in the indictment.
They also said the indictment shows a pattern of how long the alleged sexual assaults went on and noted the victims’ stories had many similarities.
Wells and Neglia plan to file a lawsuit against Baptist Memorial Hospital and Dr. Norwood, claiming the hospital knew what was happening an didn’t do enough to stop it. They said two of the victims were employees.
Dr. Norwood’s attorney Tony Farese has not responded to WMC5′s requests for a comment.
A report obtained by WMC Action News 5 outlines multiple sexual assault allegations against the Mid-South OB/GYN.
The first allegation dates back to July 7, 2016 and the most recent allegation is dated at September 2018. The patients said they was sexually assaulted by him during their physical exams.
In September of 2018, the Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure made the decision to temporarily suspend Dr. Norwood’s license.
WMC5′s Allie Herrara will have more today on the News at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.