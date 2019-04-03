Briarcrest announces $5.3M upgrade to elementary school

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | April 3, 2019 at 5:30 AM CDT - Updated April 3 at 5:30 AM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Briarcrest Christian School is investing $5.3 million to expand its elementary school.

Construction is set to begin in June on the school on South Houston Levee Road.

Improvements will include a new gymnasium, elementary STEM lab, a new elementary art room, new classrooms and a playground for preschool students.

“With this new expansion, our elementary students will enjoy unparalleled facilities in which they will achieve their God-given academic, athletic and artistic potential," Briarcrest President Mark Merrill said.

