Cardinals Opening Day postponed

ST. LOUIS, MO (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals postponed Opening Day for Friday, April 5.
The team tweeted about it on Wednesday.
They say all previously scheduled Opening Day festivities will proceed on Friday.
9:00 a.m.
- Select Ballpark Village venues open
9:30 - 11:45 a.m.
- Opening Day Pep Rally at Ballpark Village
12:00 p.m
- Busch Stadium Gates Open
2:30 p.m.
- Pregame ceremonies begin with the famed Budweiser Clydesdale's. Pregame ceremonies will be broadcast live on FOX Sports Midwest. Live pregame coverage will start at 1:30 p.m.
- Introduction of Fredbird and Team Fredbird
2:35 p.m.
- Introduction of 14 Hall of Famers via 2019 Ford Mustang Motorcade
- Introduction of 2019 Cardinals Hall of Fame Induction Class
- Recognition of Cardinals principal owner and CEO, Bill DeWitt, Jr.
- Cardinals Opening Day Video on scoreboard
2:50 p.m.
- Introduction of the St. Louis Cardinals via 2019 Ford F-250 Raptor motorcade
- Introduction of the San Diego Padres
3:05 p.m.
- Color Guard and American flag in Center Field courtesy of the service men and women of Scott Air Force Base and Fort Leonard Wood
- National Anthem performed by Kennedy Holmes
3:07 p.m.
- Flyover (weather permitting)
3:09 p.m.
- Ceremonial First Pitch by Jason Isringhausen and Matt Morris
3:15 p.m.
- First Pitch
The Cardinals announced new features at the 2019 Media Day.
New for the season, they’ll be retiring the “print at home” ticket delivery system and moving to mobile tickets.
They hope the change is to make the ticket process more secure and cut down on forgeries, according to Kerry Emerson, the director of ticket operations.
The new lights shine at a level of 90 percent of the quality of natural light, making all the colors look true to life.
If you’re hungry at the game, there’s a new menu for the season.
The Cardinals unveiled the Budweiser Burger Bar, which features handmade, craft burgers.
It’s located at the Bud Terrace on the 4th level of Busch Stadium.
