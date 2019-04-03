Commission formally pulls $15K grant for tire redemption program amid property tax questions

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Wednesday, Shelby County Commissioners formally rescinded a $15,000 grant offered to Refurban Recycling to carry out a city/county tire redemption program that eventually ended up in court.
Now some county commissioners want to know how Refurban got a grant when it owed tens of thousands of dollars in property taxes.
The tires remain piled up on Florida Street. A city spokesperson told WMC Action News 5 on Wednesday they’ve gotten permission from the property owner to move the tires but didn’t provide a timeline.
“I’m frustrated with myself, because I voted to give a grant to a company that was not current with their taxes,” said Mick Wright, a Shelby County Commissioner.
Wright said Wednesday he wants to know why tax issues with Refurban were not flagged before commissioners voted to give the company a $15,000 grant earlier this year.
“Taxpayers expect us to consider things like that when we do dealing with companies and organizations,” he said.
A city and county record check Wednesday notes the Refurban location on Florida Street is still on the hook for nearly $42,000 in back property taxes from 2017 and 2018.
Refurban, through its owner Devin James, was brought on by the city of Memphis for the city/county tire redemption program in January after another company pulled out.
In a lawsuit filed and settled last month – a nonprofit claimed Refurban dumped 50,000 tires on their property without permission. James said he had an agreement but the company disputed that.
“We are just rescinding everything, starting back over again, allowing the court case to clear itself out,” said Van Turner, Shelby County Commission Chairman.
Turner said he and other commissioners thought they were dealing with a non-profit arm of Refurban when they approved the grant, when that actually was not the case. Turner said future county dealings will be with the non-profit group.
But Turner and Commissioner Tami Sawyer indicated they would not support a resolution being circulated by commissioner Mick Wright, calling for the restriction of funds to any applicant, entity, or individual whose property taxes aren’t up to date.
“I think we have to be very cognizant of the fact that we don’t want to over-legislate something because of one issue,” Turner said.
“I just think this is not the way to go,” said Sawyer.
Wright said he believes the Refurban approval and rescission should be a lesson for lawmakers.
“That just looks terrible for us,” he said.
More discussion is expected on Wright’s resolution in two weeks. Commissioners are expected to formally rescind the Refurban grant Monday.
WMC Action News 5 did speak to the attorney for Refurban and Devin James on Wednesday afternoon who indicated it’s his understanding James is making steps to take care the of the tax situation. The attorney, Joe Barton, said he is hopeful James will be part of the solution to ridding tire waste in Memphis.
