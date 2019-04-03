DeSoto County basketball standouts want to build neighborhood court

OLIVE BRANCH, MS (WMC) - Two DeSoto County high school basketball standouts are hoping to give back and share their love of the game with their community.
Normally rivals on the court, D.J. Jeffries, of Olive Branch High School, and Calvin Temple, of Center Hill High School, have teamed up to raise money for a neighborhood basketball court in Olive Branch.
There is a $5,000 goal for the project. According to the GoFundMe page, the two hope The Branch Park will be somewhere kids can go to practice, dads can go for a pick-up game after work, or teenagers can play after school.
