1 dead, 2 in hospital after shooting at apartment complex

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | April 3, 2019 at 5:06 AM CDT - Updated April 3 at 5:47 AM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a fatal shooting at Sycamore Lake Apartments.

Police said two people were wounded in the shooting and rushed to the hospital around midnight.

A man was also found at the apartments with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene.

There's no word on a possible suspect at this time.

Police are familiar with the apartment complex.

In 2017, an 81-year-old woman was killed during an attempted robbery.

And in 2016, police investigated two separate homicides with multiple deaths, including one where a couple and their unborn child were killed.

