1 dead, 2 in hospital after shooting at apartment complex

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a fatal shooting at Sycamore Lake Apartments.
Police said two people were wounded in the shooting and rushed to the hospital around midnight.
A man was also found at the apartments with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene.
There's no word on a possible suspect at this time.
Police are familiar with the apartment complex.
In 2017, an 81-year-old woman was killed during an attempted robbery.
And in 2016, police investigated two separate homicides with multiple deaths, including one where a couple and their unborn child were killed.
