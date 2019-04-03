Man arrested for shooting that injured 3 people, damaged several houses and cars

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis police have arrested a 19-year-old man for a shooting over the weekend that injured three people and sent bullets flying into neighboring houses.
According to an affidavit, David Elion walked into a gas station March 31 near 3rd Street and Horn Lake Road with a gunshot wound to the leg. He told police he was in the back seat of a black Kia Forte when someone started shooting at the vehicle.
Elion said he jumped out of the car and was shot in the leg. Another person in the car, Quintavius Lewis, was shot in the head. He and another person in the car showed up at the hospital.
Around the same time, police say a passenger in another vehicle was grazed in the head.
Investigators found shell casings in driveway at 3774 Nehemiah Way and determined bullets penetrated several homes and cars on Rosa Street.
On Tuesday police served a search warrant at the home on Nehemiah Way and took two men into custody. According to the affidavit, 19-year-old Phe’lon Fitzgerald admitted to shooting at the Kia as it drove away.
Fitzgerald was charged with five counts of aggravated assault and one count each of reckless endangerment, property theft and vandalism. He remains jailed on a $150,000 bond.
