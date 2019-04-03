MS Gubernatorial candidates debate on MSU campus

STARKVILLE, MS (WMC) - Republican candidates for Mississippi's next governor squared off Tuesday night.
College Republicans at Mississippi State University hosted the debate where Retired Chief Justice of the State Supreme Court Bill Waller and Representative Robert Foster of Hernando debated.
Both of them criticized Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves, who did not attend. Reeves is also running for governor.
Waller and Foster debated issues like education, infrastructure and healthcare issues.
"We've had hospitals close, we've got hospitals right now in bankruptcy," Waller said. "We've got 31 rural hospitals on the hit list right now. So I'm a conservative, a right to life person and access to healthcare is a right to life issue."
"What we have to do is reform medicaid," Foster said. "It's been over a decade since we've had a conversation about that in Mississippi. If we don't reform it, we're going to continue to trap people under poverty and continue to have people going to the emergency room as their only form of healthcare."
Party primaries are set for August 6, and the general election is November 5.
