Report: Mississippi has 10th most structurally-deficient bridges in US

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A new report says it would take more than 80 years and $171 billion to fix every bridge in the U.S. that needs repairs.
More than 47,000 of America’s bridges are structurally deficient and need urgent repairs, according to the report by the American Road and Transportation Builders Association.
ARTBA cites 2018 Federal Highway Administration data that ranks Mississippi 10th in the nation for the largest number of structurally-deficient bridges. Tennessee and Arkansas come in at 20th and 26th, respectively.
By definition, bridges are structurally deficient when one of the key structural elements -- the deck, superstructure, substructure or culverts -- is rated in poor or worse condition. The rating ranges from 0 (failed condition) to 9 (excellent condition) with 4 indicating poor condition. A structurally-deficient bridge is not necessarily unsafe for use.
According to the report, 9.4 percent of Mississippi’s 17,071 bridges are structurally-deficient, and nearly 7,400 bridges need repairs. But doing so would cost nearly $1.6 billion.
The report identifies 10 Mississippi bridges in the Mid-South among the most traveled structurally-deficient bridges in the state.
- I-55 over Star Landing Road in DeSoto County -- built in 1959, crossed 30,000 times/day
- I-55 over SR 306 in Tate County -- built in 1959, crossed 14,500 times/day
- I-55 over Hickahala Creek in Tate County (two areas) -- both built in 1959, crossed 14,500 times/day each
- Second Street over Sunflower River in Coahoma County -- built in 1936, crossed 11,000 times/day
- I-22 over SR 4/SR 7 in Marshall County -- built in 1975, crossed 10,500 times/day
- Old 45 Tate Street over Elam Creek in Alcorn County -- built in 1970, crossed 10,500 times/day
- US 51 over Stream in DeSoto County -- built in 1935, crossed 8,400 times/day
- SR 309 over Stream in Marshall County -- built in 1958, crossed 7,100 times/day
- SR 309 over Red Banks Creek in Marshall County -- built in 1958, crossed 7,100 times/day
The report identifies one Shelby County bridge among the most traveled structurally-deficient bridges in Tennessee. The bridge at Sam Cooper Boulevard over Waring Road was built in 1968 and is crossed 58,540 times a day.
See state-by-state details at artbabridgereport.org.
