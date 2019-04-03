Scam seeks money for family of deceased woman, police say

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Dyersburg Police Department is warning against a scam claiming to benefit a deceased woman’s family.
Police say money containers placed in businesses in the city are claiming to be on behalf of Shelby Hubbard’s family.
Hubbard went missing back in February before her body was found in the woods near Dyersburg last week.
Her family says this is not tied to them, and that they are not asking for monetary donations from the community.
If you know any information who is placing these containers, or business that have them contact police at 731-288-7679.
