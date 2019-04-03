SCSO: Teen, adult face charges for having gun in East High School parking lot

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | April 3, 2019 at 4:00 PM CDT - Updated April 3 at 4:00 PM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A 16-year-old was arrested Wednesday at East High School, after a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted him in the school’s parking lot armed with a gun in his waistband.

When the deputy approached the teenager, he tossed the gun in a car with a waiting adult.

The adult, identified as 27-year-old Kourtney Jimerson, told deputies that the gun belonged to him.

Jimmerson has been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

