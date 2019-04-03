Shelby County Clerk’s Office accused of kicking out voter representative

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert is defending her office against allegations she kicked out and banned a representative from a national voter drive, helping Shelby County voters obtain IDs.
Shaundra Jones is a volunteer with “Spread the Vote,” an organization aimed at closing the gap between registered voters and voter turnout by helping those without an ID obtain one.
“I have a passion about getting back to the community, helping people. Everybody needs an ID, either for a job, for housing, for medical and last, but not least, to vote,” said Jones.
Jones said she took 18 clients to the Shelby County Motor Vehicle Division on Tuesday to obtain IDs. While there, she says other people in the office asked her for more information about the organization.
This was something that caught the attention of Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert.
"We went into her office and she sort of chastised me for a while, asking me questions, ‘who is spread the vote, I’ve never heard of you before,’” said Halbert,
Jones says she was asked to leave the premises and was escorted out of the building.
"I was very upset. The reason why I was upset was because I left eight clients," said Jones.
Court Clerk Halbert recounted a different version of events in a press conference Wednesday, addressing Jones' claims and the public uproar on Spread the Vote's twitter feed.
"I'm interested in the program, but on government property you cannot stand in line and solicit new business to customers," said Halbert.
Halbert presented a video of Jones passing information out about the organization to others in line at the office.
"Then you see the representative get up and start soliciting to customers that she clearly does not know, and that's what we cannot allow in the government facility," said Halbert.
The founder of Spread the Vote says this video proves nothing and that it's standard operating procedure for the group’s volunteers, or employees, to hand papers to people who need assistance with “Spread the Vote” applications.
She said there's no proof that the people receiving the pamphlets in the video were not Jones' clients.
In the future, Jones says she'll change her approach to make sure Spread the Vote's mission doesn’t stand in the way of anyone trying to get an ID.
"Once a client comes in and they need me, we're going to escort them outside and I'm going to speak with them outside. I'm not going to even speak with them in the line, I'm just going to ask them to speak outside," said Jones.
Spread the Vote released the following statement in regards to the incident and video:
“Spread The Vote is shocked and deeply disturbed by the way the DMV has reacted to this situation. Our team worked tirelessly to come to an amicable agreement with the DMV, and midday today, were told everything had been resolved. Staff at the DMV informed us that Spread The Vote was no longer banned from this location.
However, during an afternoon press conference, footage was released showing our field organizer passing out a small sheet of paper. We are surprised that this DMV felt the need to ban us for simply passing out a sheet of paper. Spread The Vote’s main goal is to help better the lives of anyone and everyone by getting them a government issued ID at no cost so they can have access to opportunity. Having an ID gives people opportunities to apply for jobs, housing, have access to medical care, and so much more.
Everyday, we are working to help people obtain ID so they can have a new lease on life. Yesterday, our mission was hindered. The individuals we help are already facing many barriers, and we are hurt that this DMV felt they needed to add another. We hope that we can work toward making this right. We will never stop serving the people who need IDs in Memphis or in the state of Tennessee.”
