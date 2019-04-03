Warmer Wednesday ahead

A cool start this morning with temperatures in the low 40s. Sunshine will give way to a mix of sun and clouds by afternoon with highs in the low 70s. Winds will be south at 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A shower late. Winds: South 5-15 mph. Low 54.
THURSDAY: Rain and a few storms off and on Thursday, especially in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s with overnight lows in the 50s. Rain totals will range from one-half to one inch.
FRIDAY: Highs near 70 with clouds early then afternoon sunshine. Lows will be in the lower 50s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: At this point the weekend looks warm with a partly cloudy sky Saturday. Afternoon highs on Saturday will climb into the mid 70s with overnight lows in the 50s to near 60. Clouds will increase Sunday with a chance of rain and highs in the low to mid 70s. Rain may linger into Monday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
